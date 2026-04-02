If Not You Brands, LLC: Noted Children's Co-Authors David And Emberli Pridham Launch All-New Kids' Chapter Book Series If Not you then Who?: Who Turned Off the Lights?

Husband-Wife Kids' Co-Author Team Introduces A Family With A Scientific Secret - The Ability To Travel Back In Time To Protect The World's Greatest Inventions From Evil-Doers!

If Not you then Who?: Who Turned Off the Lights? Now Available For Purchase

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2026 / Husband-wife kids co-authors David and Emberli Pridham - who gained national recognition for their award-winning children's picture book series If Not You, Then Who? - continue on their mission to introduce grade schoolers to the world of invention with the launch of their all-new fun and action-packed adventure chapter book series, If Not you then Who?: Who Turned Off the Lights? (If Not You, Then Who? Mystery Book 1).

Now available, If Not you then Who?: Who Turned Off the Lights? takes young readers on bold and thrilling adventures into history as they join the Sparks family on secret missions to confront the villainous Emperor Entropy, the family's arch enemy who seeks to undo the milestone achievements of the world's great inventors. In the first chapter book, Brooke, Noah, Graham, and Lily Sparks together with their scientist parents travel to 1880 to protect one of the most important inventions of all time: the electric light bulb. When the world suddenly goes dark, replaced by candles and gas lamps, the kids know it must be their old enemy Emperor Entropy, once again meddling with history. This time, Entropy stopped Thomas Edison from inventing the light bulb, leaving future generations in darkness. With the help of their scientist parents and their lovable robot dog, Chronos, the Sparks kids race to Menlo Park, New Jersey, to find Edison. But they discover he's abandoned the light bulb for a frivolous gadget. Now, it's up to the Sparks siblings to rekindle his spark of ingenuity before Emperor Entropy succeeds in erasing electric light forever.

Each story in the Pridhams' chapter book series explores what life would be like if an important invention had never been created-while the Sparks kids show how curiosity, creativity, and courage can save the day. Packed with adventure, humor and real history, Who Turned Out the Lights? is co-authored by David and Emberli Pridham, and illustrated by Danilo Ceravic.

As children read the If Not You, Then Who? books, they will discover how inventors take note of the problems people face in their daily lives and help solve them through creativity and innovation. And along the way, the Pridhams share ways in which kids can embark on their own journey of invention and work to help build a better world.

If Not you then Who?: Who Turned Off the Lights? (If Not You, Then Who? Mystery Book 1) is available in on the If Not You, The Who website (www.ifnotyoubooks.com), through all online bookstores and on Amazon via Kindle.

David Pridham serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Dominion Harbor Enterprises. David has over fifteen years of extensive and varied experience in counseling clients on the protection and development of intellectual property. His experience includes managing IP licensing campaigns, overseeing IP litigation strategy and implementation, directing patent prosecution, developing defensive IP strategies and managing corporate IP programs and negotiating hundreds of intellectual property agreements, including license agreements and patent purchase agreements. David is the Forbes IP monthly contributing author and has written extensively or been interviewed on the importance of intellectual property to our innovation economy for The Hill, Reuters, IAM Magazine among other major publications. David co-founded IP Navigation Group and served as the Chief Executive Office during his tenure before deciding to form Dominion Harbor Group in 2013 as a new approach to Intellectual Property management. Together with Dominion Harbor Group associate Brad Sheafe, David co-hosts the popular business podcast Pridham & Sheafe available from all major podcast platforms including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Emberli Pridham grew up in Dallas, Texas inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. She, along with her husband David, are the co-authors of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, 'If Not You, Then Who?', which teaches children about the inventions and patents in everyday life, inspiring and empowering them to imagine and create their own. Ms. Pridham is also the author of a second book series for children, Real-Life Fairy Tales. Thus far, the series includes four hardcover storybooks, including Princess Diana, A Real-Life Fairy Tale; Princess Grace, A Real-Life Fairy Tale; Jacqueline Kennedy, A Real-Life Fairy Tale; and Princess Kate, A-Real-Life Fairy Tale. Each book in the series chronicles the inspiring lives of renowned women who went from relative anonymity to global icons and whose contributions changed the world. In addition to working on her next books in the If Not You, Then Who? and Real-Life Princess children's book series, Emberli also takes care of her beautiful family and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children's Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Elton John AIDS Foundation, American Cancer Society, Texas Ballet Theatre, Amfar, Childrens Cancer Fund, The Princess Grace Foundation among other charities. Pridham's lyrical tone and subtle rhymes are at the core of her writing style, making her books flow easily from page to page to help engage young readers. As a Vogue 100 member and a designer herself, Emberli pays particular attention to the overall look of her books, with her Real-Life Fairy Tales books offering beautiful watercolor-esque pictures to capture the reader's attention. Both Real Life Fairy Tale books teach children about remarkable women who led with grace, compassion and empathy, and who spread love and kindness to all those who crossed their paths. "I can think of no better way to help preserve the legacies of these amazing royal women to pass on to future generations.

The Pridham's live in New England with their four children Brooke, Noah, Graham and Byrdie

About If Not You Brands, LLC:

Headquartered in Dallas , If Not You Brands, LLC is the corporate entity that owns and manages the If Not You, Then Who? picture and chapterbooks and media projects currently in development.

Title: If Not You, Then Who? - Who Turned Out The Lights?

ISBN-13: - 978-1662967726

ASIN: - B0GPFLKBP6

Suggested Retail Price:

Physical: $15.99

Paperback: $8.99

eBook: $2.99

Printed in the USA

© If Not You Books, LLC 2026

To learn more about the If Not You, Then Who? book series and visit www.ifnotyoubooks.com.

For a review copy or to arrange an interview with co-authors David and Emberli Pridham, contact SSA Public Relations at (818) 222-4000.

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CONTACT: Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: If Not You Brands, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/noted-childrens-co-authors-david-and-emberli-pridham-launch-all-new-kids-chapt-1154627