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ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WyHy Federal Credit Union Names Andrea Valois as Chief Retail Officer

A proven leader with a passion for people and retail steps into a role shaped by experience and heart

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2026 / WyHy is proud to announce the promotion of Andrea Valois to Chief Retail Officer. Andrea brings more than a decade of experience in financial services and a deep commitment to serving members and strengthening retail operations.

Andrea has been a valued part of WyHy for seven and a half years, most recently serving as Director of Retail for nearly four years. During her tenure, she has played a key role in enhancing the member experience, developing high-performing teams, and driving growth across retail locations.

Andrea's journey in banking began in 2008, starting as a teller and steadily advancing through every role within retail banking. Her hands-on experience across all levels of service gives her a unique perspective and a strong understanding of both team member development and member needs.

"I can tell you that her passion for Retail here at WyHy is unparalleled. Simply put, I cannot imagine a better candidate to take on the challenge, and to do it all with a big smile on her face!" said Matt Ballou, CEO.

In her new role as Chief Retail Officer, Andrea will oversee all retail operations, focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and continuing to elevate the member experience across the organization.

"I'm incredibly proud of the journey that's brought me here and grateful for the opportunities I've had along the way," said Valois. "Retail is where my heart is, and I'm excited to continue supporting our teams and serving our members in this new role."

CONTACT:
Amy Davis
Director of Marketing
307- 638-4200
adavis@wyhy.org

SOURCE: WyHy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wyhy-federal-credit-union-names-andrea-valois-as-chief-retail-office-1154644

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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