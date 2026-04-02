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WKN: 885067 | ISIN: US6081901042 | Ticker-Symbol: MWK
Stuttgart
02.04.26 | 21:55
83,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,5084,0002.04.
83,5084,0002.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2026 22:22 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, April 30, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

What:Mohawk Industries' First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
When:May 1, 2026
11:00 am ET
Where:https://www.mohawkind.com
Select "Investors" tab
How:Live via the Internet - Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview
Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207491/103969d29fe
Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)
Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through May 29, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 7435080. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK
Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world's largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk's industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Nick Manthey, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2288


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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