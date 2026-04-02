Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, April 30, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries' First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call When: May 1, 2026 11:00 am ET Where: https://www.mohawkind.com Select "Investors" tab How: Live via the Internet - Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207491/103969d29fe Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada) Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through May 29, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 7435080. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK

Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world's largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk's industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Nick Manthey, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2288