Rapidly growing counter-drone company Sensofusion has completed a strategic acquisition by purchasing Finnish aircraft manufacturer Atol Aviation. Through the deal, Sensofusion is expanding its resources and bringing to market air-to-ground surveillance systems whose aircraft platforms will be manufactured at a former air force base in Finland.

Rapidly growing Finnish defence technology company Sensofusion has acquired the Finnish aircraft manufacturer Atol Aviation. The acquisition brings aircraft and unmanned aircraft manufacturing expertise and production capacity into the Sensofusion group, further expanding the company's ability to conduct air-to-ground sensor reconnaissance.

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Atol Aurora, the Finnish-made amphibious aircraft, in the air.

Atol Aviation operates in Halli, Finland at a former Finnish Air Force base, where the company has developed the Atol Aurora amphibious aircraft and the Atol Protector aircraft designed for authority and defence use.

Airborne drone detection covers a significantly wider area than ground-based systems. When terrain, forests and buildings do not obstruct signal propagation, a sensor system mounted on an aircraft multiplies the size of the monitored area. This represents a major performance leap, especially in wide-area surveillance and rapidly changing operational environments.

Sensofusion plans to launch production of new products at the Atol factory, expand its operations and hire more employees. Sensofusion will announce more about the new products in June 2026.

"Air-to-ground operations are familiar territory for Sensofusion. Many of our Airfence customers have already installed our products on helicopters, aircraft and drones. Signal dominance cannot happen only from the ground, and radio transmitters are better detected from the air," says Tuomas Rasila, founder and CEO of Sensofusion.

"This is a great step forward for Atol Aviation. With Sensofusion, we have genuine synergy in expertise and execution. Both companies design and manufacture demanding products in Finland using Finnish engineering expertise," says Anssi Rekula, founder and CEO of Atol Aviation.

The parties do not disclose the purchase price.

About Sensofusion

Sensofusion is a Finnish defence technology company founded in 2016 that develops and manufactures next-generation solutions for drone detection, signals intelligence and countermeasures. The company's Airfence product family is in use with military and security customers worldwide. Sensofusion combines advanced sensor technology, software expertise and agile manufacturing to deliver counter-drone solutions for rapidly evolving threat environments.

www.sensofusion.com

About Atol Aviation

Atol Aviation (Scandinavian Seaplanes Oy) is a Finnish aircraft manufacturer founded in 2021, with roots deep in Finnish aviation history. In 2025, the company employed 18 people. The company designs and manufactures aircraft for demanding use cases. Atol Aviation's products combine Finnish aircraft engineering expertise with practical manufacturing capability.

www.atolaviation.com

Photos and additional information: https://www.sensofusion.com/aviation

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Contacts:

Interview requests: sales@sensofusion.com