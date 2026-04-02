Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Oakstrom Advisors ("Oakstrom") to support investor relations and strategic communications initiatives.

The Company has entered into a services agreement with Oakstrom, effective April 1, 2026, pursuant to which Oakstrom will provide investor relations and strategic communications services to the Company for an initial term of six months at a monthly fee of $15,000, plus applicable taxes. Oakstrom is an arm's length service provider to the Company and does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Oakstrom remains subject to the approval of the CSE.

Oakstrom will support the Company across investor relations and shareholder communications, strategic messaging and positioning, media engagement, and social media initiatives. The engagement is intended to enhance Avanti's profile with the investment community as the Company advances exploration activities at its Misisi Project.

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti Gold, commented: "As we accelerate exploration at the Misisi Project, clear and strategic communication with the investment community is paramount. Oakstrom's track record in the mining sector makes them the ideal partner to help us articulate the technical merits and potential of the Akyanga deposit to a global audience."

John Vincic, Principal of Oakstrom Advisors, commented: "We are pleased to be working with Mohamed and the Avanti team at such a pivotal stage of the Misisi Project. Oakstrom brings a world-class perspective to Avanti, informed by our work with mining industry leaders who are active across Africa. We look forward to leveraging this expertise to elevate Avanti's profile in capital markets to ensure its potential and value proposition are well understood by the international investment community."

ABOUT OAKSTROM ADVISORS

Oakstrom Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, strategic communications, and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014, the firm has helped clients from a broad cross-section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, Oakstrom Advisors leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions aimed at helping enhance long-term shareholder value for its clients.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

CONTACT INFORMATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the benefits of OTC listing, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291087

Source: Avanti Gold Corp.