Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold," or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the Mining Forum Europe 2026 conference in Zurich, Switzerland. Dan Breeze, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, RGLD Gold AG, will present to conference participants on Tuesday, April 14, at 9:50 a.m. CEST (3:50 a.m. ET 1:50 a.m. MT). The 20-minute presentation will be live streamed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com, under the Investor Resources Events and Presentations page on our website.

Webcast Link: https://europe.miningforum.com/member-webcast/4284/

A replay will be available for viewing from Thursday, April 16, at 6:00 a.m. CEST (12:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, April 15, at 10:00 p.m. MT).

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402967697/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Alistair Baker

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

(303) 573-1660