From Environmental Crisis to Universal Bio-Feedstock: A Strategic Roadmap for Industrial Valorization and the "Trash 2 Cash" Economy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI" or the "Company"), a diversified leader in sustainable infrastructure and advanced technology today announced the release of its 2026 Global Sargassum Consolidated Report, outlining a breakthrough industrial response to the escalating Atlantic biomass crisis. Through DURTEQ, the company is transitioning from reactive beach cleanup to a proactive "Trash 2 Cash" model-intercepting sargassum offshore and converting it into high-value industrial, agricultural, and bioactive commodities via the proprietary AXIOMAXUS Platform.

The 2026 season follows a trajectory of intensifying biomass levels within the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt (GASB), which saw records peak at ~37.5 million metric tons in 2025. This influx continues to pose a $1 billion annual economic threat to Caribbean tourism and marine ecology, particularly in nations like the Dominican Republic, where hospitality contributes approximately 16.1% to the National GDP ($21.1 Billion).

"Our mission is to redefine environmental challenges as sovereign economic assets," said Samuel Epstein, CEO of TGI Group. "Nature is not producing waste; it is producing an answer. By applying the AXIOMAXUS principles of material valorization, we have developed a 'Cold Chemistry' mycorefinery that sequesters heavy metals like arsenic while preserving the delicate marine molecules required for high-margin pharmaceuticals and fertilizers."

The "Cold Chemistry" Revolution

The DURTEQ Mycorefinery utilizes a 96-hour Solid-State Fermentation (SSF) protocol with specialized fungal strains, such as Aspergillus oryzae. This "Biological Scissors" approach operates at room temperature, unlocking the seaweed's complex structure without the thermal degradation associated with traditional refining. Crucially, the fungal cell walls act as a molecular "Arsenic Magnet," biosorbing heavy metals and locking them into a solid matrix, ensuring the resulting liquid extracts meet stringent safety standards.

Strategic High-Value Outputs

The DURTEQ ecosystem generates three primary industrial streams:

Infrastructure Materials:

High-performance, cement-free Sargacrete geopolymers. Achieving compressive strengths up to 10,000 psi, these materials are used for fire-resistant Sargablocks and ballistic-resistant infrastructure for rapid deployment.

Sovereign Agriculture:

"Liquid Gold," a premium fermented bio-stimulant filtrate that reduces national dependence on imported synthetic fertilizers.

Advanced Bioactives:

High-purity Fucoidan and Fucoxanthin extracted for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. By utilizing mycelium to remove heavy metals, DURTEQ achieves a "Clean Label" grade that traditional methods struggle to match.

Regional Implementation

TGI Group is currently advancing the rollout of the protocol across its Caribbean Recovery Hubs. With full integration of AI-monitored rotary bioreactors targeted for Q3 2026, the initiative aims to protect "Blue Water" tourism assets while establishing a carbon-negative industrial foundry for local economies.

About MetaSense Inc.

MetaSense Inc. is a premier healthcare and technology staffing firm specializing in human capital management. With a focus on high-stakes industries, MetaSense provides comprehensive staffing augmentation, compliance frameworks, and global talent pipelines for aviation, nuclear energy, and AI-driven sectors.

Website: https://www.metasenseinc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Metasense-Inc-100026666271308/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metasenseinc/

X: https://x.com/MetaSenseInc



Email: support@metasenseinc.com

Toll Free: (866) 875-6382

About TGI Group

TGI Group is a diversified organization specializing in circular economy solutions, sustainable infrastructure, and sovereign industrial strategies. Through its DURTEQ Sustainable Materials Innovation Lab and the AXIOMAXUS Platform, the company develops advanced material technologies that convert global environmental challenges into long-term economic and ecological value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability of TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON GROUP to successfully implement smart city developments, secure local talent, and meet the growing demand for data centers in Central Asia. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. TGI Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact: Strategic Communications Division

TGI Group

DURTEQ Sustainable Materials Lab

Miami, Florida

Email: info@tgipower.com

Website: www.tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-launches-durteqtm-mycorefinery-protocol-to-transform-2026-global-sarga-1154784