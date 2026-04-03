Afterburner CEO Christian "Boo" Boucousis Announces New Book Flawless Leadership as Firm Marks 30 Years in Business

The book arrives as organizations face growing pressure to operate in faster, more complex environments where older leadership habits are starting to show their limits. Boucousis argues that the next generation of leaders will be defined not by what they do, but by what they achieve, by how clearly they can set direction and guide decisions in high-pressure settings. That focus aligns with Afterburner's broader view of Flawless Leadership as a system for leaders navigating the intelligence era.

"AI is not removing the need for leadership," said Boucousis. "It is exposing where leadership has been weak. The role is shifting from being the person who does the work to the person who determines where the work is going."

Flawless Leadership builds on Afterburner's long-standing approach to execution, which has been applied across more than 3,500 organizations, including Google, two Super Bowl winning teams, and the Air Jordan brand. The company has trained over 2.2 million professionals worldwide. Founded in 1996 by former fighter pilot Jim "Murph" Murphy, the firm has spent three decades translating fighter pilot methodology into business environments. In 2023, Boo, who had spent over a decade operating Afterburner across Australia and Asia, acquired the company to take it into its next chapter.

At the center of the new book is what Boucousis calls the Perfection Trap, a pattern in which leaders respond to complexity by tightening control, increasing involvement, and slowing down the very systems they are trying to improve. The book argues that this instinct becomes more costly as organizations grow more dependent on faster decisions, distributed teams, and intelligent systems. The contents also position the book around leadership in "the age of intelligence," with a focus on helping imperfect leaders operate more effectively under pressure.

With Flawless Leadership, Boucousis extends Afterburner's next chapter around a broader view of leadership, one shaped by both the company's origins and the changing demands of modern business.

The book is expected to be released later this year.

About Afterburner

Afterburner is a leadership development firm founded in 1996 that applies fighter pilot methodology to business. The company has worked with more than 3,500 organizations and trained over 2.2 million professionals worldwide. Its programs focus on helping leaders and teams improve execution, alignment, and performance.

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