Mission Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Attorney David J. Muñoz Named to 2026 San Diego Super Lawyers Top 50 List

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2026 / Mission Personal Injury Lawyers , a respected personal injury law firm serving San Diego, California, is proud to announce that Attorney David J. Muñoz has been selected to the 2026 San Diego Super Lawyers Top 50 List .

This recognition highlights Muñoz's continued excellence in personal injury law and marks his sixth consecutive year being named to Super Lawyers (2021-2026). Earlier in his career, he was also recognized as a Rising Star from 2015 through 2020 .

A Prestigious Honor in the Legal Community

Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that evaluates attorneys based on peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievements. Only a small percentage of attorneys are selected each year, and inclusion in the Top 50 list represents an even more selective distinction.

Being named to the San Diego Super Lawyers Top 50 List reflects a high level of professional respect and consistent performance within the legal community. It also demonstrates a strong track record of client advocacy.

A Career Marked by Consistent Recognition

Muñoz's professional recognition reflects years of dedication to his clients and the legal field. His selection to Rising Stars from 2015 to 2020 highlighted his early accomplishments, while his continued inclusion in Super Lawyers since 2021 underscores sustained excellence. Earning recognition over more than a decade demonstrates not only legal skill but also a commitment to maintaining high standards of client service and ethical practice.

Contact Mission Personal Injury Lawyers for Legal Help

Mission Personal Injury Lawyers represents clients in a variety of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death claims. If you or a loved one has been injured in San Diego or Chula Vista , the firm is available to help you understand your legal options.

Contact Mission Personal Injury Lawyers today to schedule a free consultation with an experienced personal injury attorney.

As the firm celebrates this achievement, its mission remains the same: to advocate for those injured by negligence and help them pursue the compensation they need to move forward.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Mission Personal Injury Lawyers

City: San Diego

State: CA

Zip: 92103

Country: United States

Phone: (619) 777-5555

Website: https://missionlegalcenter.com/

SOURCE: Mission Personal Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mission-personal-injury-lawyers-announces-attorney-david-j.-mu%c3%b1o-1154804