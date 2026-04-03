Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda and panelists for its April 16, 2026, roundtable on options market structure.

The roundtable will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., from 9:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. ET. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. ET.

For in-person attendance, please register here. Visitors will be subject to security checks.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on April 16 at www.sec.gov, and a recording will be available at a later date on the SEC's website.

More information, including how to submit comments, is available on the SEC Roundtable on Options Market Structure event page.

Agenda

8:00 a.m. Doors Open

9:00 a.m. Opening Remarks from SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda, and Jamie Selway, Director, SEC's Division of Trading and Markets

9:30 a.m. Data Presentation - SEC's Division of Trading and Markets - Office of Analytics and Research

Presenters: Jesse Brady and Ethan Coombs

10:00 a.m. Panel One - Facilitating Competition in a Quote Driven Market

Panel One will focus on how the current options market structure facilitates or hinders the ability of liquidity providers to compete fairly and freely in furtherance of a robust national market system for standardized listed options.

Moderators: Jamie Selway, Director, and Arun Manoharan, Assistant Director, SEC's Division of Trading and Markets

Panelists:

Ivan Brown, IEX

Steve Crutchfield, Formerly of Chicago Trading Company

Nathan Duckles, Jane Street Options

John Fischer, Citadel Securities

John Kinahan, Group One Trading

Katie Kolchin, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association

Stewart Mayhew, Cornerstone Research

Andrew Schultz, Susquehanna

Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers

Kevin Tyrrell, NYSE

11:15 a.m. Break

11:30 a.m. Panel Two - Evaluating the Customer Experience

Panel Two will focus on the customer (i.e., non broker-dealer) experience with listed options.

Moderators: Jon Kroeper, Deputy Director, and Eric Juzenas, Associate Director, SEC's Division of Trading and Markets

Panelists:

Geralyn Endo, MEMX

Ed Hosty, Robinhood Securities

JJ Kinahan, Cboe

Stino Milito, DASH Financial Technologies

Nathaniel Pomeroy, Wolverine Trading

Racquel Russell, FINRA

Christopher Schwarz, University of California Irvine

Stephen Sikes, Public.com

12:45 p.m. Lunch Break

1:45 p.m. Remarks from SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins

2:00 p.m. Panel Three - Opportunities and Challenges of Growth

Panel Three will focus on the growth of listed options, the associated challenges and opportunities that growth presents, and the issues that the Commission and market participants should consider in the years ahead.

Moderators: Jamie Selway, Director, and Richard Holley III, Assistant Director, SEC's Division of Trading and Markets

Panelists:

Andrej Bolkovic, Options Clearing Corporation

Shelly Brown, MIAX

Alicia Crighton, Goldman Sachs

Ellen Greene, IMC Trading

Kevin Kennedy, Nasdaq

Matt MacKenzie, Optiver

Dmitriy Muravyev, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Jeff Starr, Schwab

Jim Toes, Security Traders Association

Michael Treacy, Apex Fintech Solutions

3:15 p.m. End of Program

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest