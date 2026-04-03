Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery: Todd H. Lanman to Present First Full U.S. IDE Trial Results for FDA-Approved Synergy Disc at ISASS 2026

Beverly Hills spine surgeon and principal investigator will present pooled clinical outcomes following recent FDA approval of motion-preserving cervical disc technology

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2026 / Following the recent FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) of the Synergy Disc, Todd H. Lanman, MD, a pioneer in motion-preserving spine surgery, will present the first full results from the U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) 2026 Annual Conference in Miami Beach, April 9-11. Dr. Lanman served as a principal investigator in the multicenter U.S. IDE study evaluating the motion-preserving cervical artificial disc, developed by Synergy Spine Solutions, for the treatment of single-level degenerative disc disease from C3-C7.

The Synergy Disc received FDA approval after demonstrating superiority to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) on the study's primary endpoint of composite clinical success at 24 months. In the IDE trial, the device achieved an 87.1% composite clinical success rate, significantly higher than the fusion control group.

Additional key findings included:

91.7% of patients achieved clinically meaningful improvement on the Neck Disability Index at two years compared with 75.2% in the fusion group

Lower mean neck pain scores in the Synergy Disc group (15.6 vs. 30.2 in the fusion cohort)

Lower worst arm pain scores (15.0 vs. 32.2)

Improved segmental alignment, with disc angle increasing from 2.6 degrees pre-operatively to 6.5 degrees at 24 months

Higher patient satisfaction, reported by 84.5% of Synergy Disc patients versus 61.6% of fusion patients

"Artificial disc replacement continues to evolve rapidly, and these IDE results tell a clear story - meaningful reductions in neck and arm pain, better function, and higher patient satisfaction over fusion," said Dr. Lanman. "For patients, that is just not a statistic. That is the ability to return to an active, unrestricted life. That is what motion preservation is ultimately about."

The Synergy device incorporates a lordotic polyethylene core engineered to preserve motion while improving spinal alignment, a design intended to reduce the risk of postoperative kyphosis and maintain physiologic cervical curvature.

Dr. Lanman's presentation at ISASS will provide spine surgeons with a detailed review of the IDE trial methodology, clinical outcomes, and implications for the future of cervical motion-preserving surgery.

The International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) Annual Conference is one of the premier scientific meetings dedicated to spine innovation and motion-preservation technologies. The 2026 meeting will bring together leading spine surgeons, researchers, and industry innovators to discuss emerging technologies and advances in spinal care.

About Dr. Todd H. Lanman

Todd Lanman, MD has over three decades of experience as a spinal neurosurgeon and has spent the last 25 years practicing spine surgery in Beverly Hills. In addition to being a world-renowned spinal surgeon, Dr. Lanman has also had 11 spinal surgeries including spinal fusions and artificial disc replacements. Because of these experiences as surgeon and as patient, Dr. Lanman brings a unique perspective to his surgical practice.

About Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is committed to improving patients' quality of life by relieving pain and restoring spinal motion. The Beverly Hills practice has been at the leading edge of spine health for the past quarter of a century. Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery has and continues to pioneer artificial disc replacement and fusion revision surgeries to help neck and back pain sufferers live their best lives.

About Synergy Spine Solutions

Synergy Spine Solutions is a medical device company focused on improving the quality of life for patients undergoing spine surgery. The company develops motion-preserving technologies designed to treat degenerative disc disease while supporting the spine's natural curvature. Its flagship product, the FDA-approved Synergy Disc, features a built-in 6-degree lordotic core designed to not only preserve motion but also improve sagittal alignment.

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SOURCE: Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/todd-h.-lanman-to-present-first-full-u.s.-ide-trial-results-for-fda-a-1154806