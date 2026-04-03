Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Trail Blazer Capital Corp. (TSXV: TBLZ.P) ("Trail Blazer" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 25, 2026, Juno Industries Inc. ("Juno") has upsized its non-brokered concurrent financing from $7,000,000 to $10,000,000 (the "Upsized Financing"). Juno will now be offering up to 12,500,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.80 per Subscription Receipt for total gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000.

Each Subscription Receipt will, prior to the effective time of the Company's acquisition of 100% of the shares of Juno (the "Juno Shares") through the amalgamation of Juno with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Proposed Transaction"), automatically convert into such number of Juno Shares that will result in the holder receiving one common share in the capital of Trail Blazer (on a post 6:1 consolidation basis) in connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, for no additional consideration upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company (the "Resulting Issuer") expects that it will be listed as a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, and Life Sciences Issuer on the Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Upsized Financing will be used to fund various corporate initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate purposes of the Resulting Issuer following the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

In connection with the Upsized Financing, Juno will pay finder's fees up to 5% of the gross proceeds of the Upsized Financing and will issue finder's warrants up to 5% of the number of Subscription Receipts issued under the Upsized Financing, each of which will be exercisable at a price of $0.80 for a period of 24 months from the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Additional information concerning the Proposed Transaction is included in the Company's news release dated March 25, 2026.

About Juno Industries Inc.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence prime. Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying advanced autonomous robotic systems, AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Juno Industries is co-founded by former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe. Learn more at junoindustries.ca

Juno Company Contact

Hunter Scharfe, CEO and Founder

info@junoindustries.ca

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji

Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

About Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

The Company is designated as a Capital Pool Company under TSXV Policy 2.4. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's objective is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the Exchange and, in the case of a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, Trail Blazer will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP.

Alnesh Mohan,

CEO

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained and the outstanding conditions are satisfied. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the proposed business of the Resulting Issuer, the completion of the Upsized Financing, the completion of the 6:1 share consolidation by Trail Blazer, shareholder, director and regulatory approvals, and future press releases and disclosure. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of Trail Blazer and Juno may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although each of Trail Blazer and Juno believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, each of Trail Blazer and Juno disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291110

Source: Trail Blazer Capital Corp.