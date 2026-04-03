Backpack Exchange: Backpack Appoints Nathan Smith as Chief Operating Officer

Former Coinbase engineering leader to oversee operations and organizational scaling as Backpack expands regulated, on-chain financial infrastructure globally

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Exchange today announced the appointment of Nathan Smith as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Smith will lead company-wide operations, cross-functional execution, and organizational scaling, as Backpack continues to expand its regulated, global, on-chain financial platform.

Smith brings to the role years of experience building infrastructure at the intersection of blockchain technology and scaled financial platforms. He previously served as technical lead for Coinbase's network enablement. He was responsible for the architecture of blockchain indexing and wallet systems, most notably leading the high-impact integration of Solana. His work was instrumental in scaling Coinbase's infrastructure to support a diverse range of token ecosystems beyond the Ethereum network, establishing a foundation for global multi-chain growth.

At Backpack, Smith has played a central role in the launch and scaling of the company's core exchange and wallet infrastructure, helping deliver critical systems across trading, custody, and on-chain services. As COO, he will oversee operational processes, leadership coordination, and execution frameworks as Backpack continues its global expansion.

Smith's appointment reflects Backpack's broader investment in building a defined executive structure with clear leadership ownership across core business functions. "Backpack has reached a point where scaling the organization with the same rigor as our products is essential," said Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack. "Nate has already been instrumental in turning complex ideas into world-class products and teams. Naming him COO recognizes the leadership role he has already earned and positions us to move even faster as we continue to expand globally."

"Backpack's strength has always been the team's ability to execute quickly across highly technical and highly regulated environments," said Smith. "This role is about building the systems, processes, and organizational clarity that let us scale that execution culture across every part of the company. As we continue to expand into new regions and product categories, I'm excited to help build the operating foundation for Backpack's next stage of growth."

The appointment comes alongside the recent addition of Mark Wetjen, former Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as President of Backpack US, and is part of a broader effort to formalize executive leadership across key functions.

About Backpack Exchange

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange building an innovative, easy-to-use and compliant trading platform for both experienced and new web3 users worldwide. Backpack currently serves users from over 150 countries and regions with more than $380 billion in trading volume.

The Backpack ecosystem comprises several products and services, including the popular Backpack Wallet (noncustodial), Backpack Exchange, and Mad Lads, the top NFT community in the Solana ecosystem.

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