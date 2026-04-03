Vapexpo Paris 2026 has just wrapped up, and one device consistently drew crowds and sparked conversation throughout the show. From its eye-catching aesthetics to its thoughtfully engineered features, DRAG 6 proved to be one of the most talked-about launches of the event.

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DRAG 6 steals the spotlight at Vapexpo Paris 2026: A masterclass in design, durability, and playability

DRAG 6 Earns Widespread Acclaim both Online and Offline!

Throughout the show, the most frequently heard compliment about the DRAG 6 was a simple but telling one: "I love the design." One attendee was overheard joking, "I use the wattage dial as a perfect fidget tool, cause it really is satisfying." That tactile enjoyment is no accident-paired with a capacitive unlock button, the dial allows users to interact with the device without the risk of accidentally disrupting their carefully set output power. Beyond the controls, the textured leather finish and angled side cuts contribute to a grip that feels natural and secure during extended use.

DRAG 6 also arrives equipped with the all-new UFORCE-X Tank II, with the PnP X Platform. A single PnP X coil is capable of sustaining up to 100 mL of e-liquid. A Reddit user reported going through 120 mL before noticing only a slightly burnt taste. Additional refinements include a rotary air adjustment dial for precise airflow control, while the transparent e-liquid reservoir allows users to monitor juice levels at a glance.

DRAG 6 consistently drew attendees to VOOPOO's booth at Vapexpo Paris 2026. It was also noteworthy that several e-liquid brands chose to display and test the DRAG 6 at their own stands. It successfully balances high-end performance with genuine user engagement.

For Those Ready to Make the Move, Now Is the Time!

As the buzz from the exhibition continues to build, the DRAG 6 Early Bird Event is drawing to a close-but users can still join in for a chance to be one of 166 recipients of a free device, with a guaranteed 50% off coupon. With the combination of design, durability, and playability, DRAG 6 is poised to become another standout product in the DRAG lineage-one that is well worth the anticipation.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

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Contacts:

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Website: www.voopoo.com

City: Shenzhen