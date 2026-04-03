Switzerland startup Evolium Technologies' subscription-based business model offers residential battery owners a lifetime guarantee on second life batteries. The startup tests and remotely monitors each battery cell so it can alert customers when a cell is under-performing.From ESS News Established in 2024 and backed by the Swiss Innovation Association, Evolium Technologies is a Swiss second-life battery startup with its own unique approach to battery recycling. It's a modular approach, as Evolium's founder and CEO, Alexandre Staub, told ESS News. Evolium runs a subscription-based module exchange ...

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