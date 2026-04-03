Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - Lithosphere continues to advance its AI-native blockchain infrastructure with the activation of the Makalu Testnet, introducing a comprehensive protocol stack designed to support intelligent, autonomous, and interoperable decentralized systems. The release brings together multiple core components into a unified architecture, enabling a new model of execution where artificial intelligence operates directly within blockchain environments.





Integrated AI-native blockchain architecture enabling autonomous execution, identity, and cross-chain coordination

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At the center of this infrastructure is Lithic, an AI-native smart contract language that enables structured and verifiable execution of intelligent processes on-chain. Lithic allows developers to define AI interactions as part of contract logic, introducing deterministic execution frameworks for non-deterministic computation. This approach enables decentralized applications to incorporate adaptive decision-making, governed cost structures, and cryptographic verification within a single execution environment.

The architecture is further supported by MultX, a protocol-level interoperability engine designed to enable coordinated execution across multiple blockchain networks. MultX introduces atomic multi-chain interactions, allowing applications and intelligent systems to operate across ecosystems without fragmentation. By enabling unified access to liquidity and execution environments, MultX supports scalable development of cross-chain decentralized applications and intelligent coordination systems.

Lithosphere also integrates DNNS, a decentralized naming and identity layer that enables programmable identity across decentralized systems. DNNS provides persistent, verifiable identity for users, applications, and autonomous agents, supporting on-chain routing and structured interaction across networks. This identity framework is designed to enable reliable coordination in environments where machine-to-machine communication becomes a core component of system operation.

Complementing these components is the LEP100 standards framework, which formalizes how AI interacts with decentralized infrastructure. LEP100 introduces structured models for execution, governance, cost accounting, and cryptographic verification, ensuring consistency and interoperability across the ecosystem. This standards-based approach enables developers and infrastructure participants to build within a unified framework while maintaining flexibility for innovation.

"Decentralized systems are evolving toward environments where intelligence is embedded directly into infrastructure," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithosphere integrates execution, identity, interoperability, and governance into a cohesive system designed to support autonomous coordination at scale."

The Makalu Testnet provides a live environment for developers, validators, and infrastructure partners to build and test applications aligned with this architecture. By combining AI-native execution, cross-chain interoperability, programmable identity, and standardized governance, Lithosphere establishes a foundation for decentralized systems that extend beyond traditional transaction-based models.

Lithosphere's continued development reflects a broader shift in blockchain design, where infrastructure evolves to support intelligent systems capable of coordinating processes, interacting across networks, and operating autonomously within verifiable environments. The integrated protocol stack introduced through Makalu positions Lithosphere as a foundational layer for this next phase of decentralized technology.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs