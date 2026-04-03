Japanese researchers developed a molybdenum-based spin-flip emitter that efficiently harvests triplet excitons from singlet-fission tetracene dimers, producing strong near-infrared emission. This approach could boost solar cell efficiency and enable new quantum technologies by converting otherwise "dark" excitons into usable light.A research team at Kyushu University in Japan has reported a breakthrough that could steer photovoltaic technology past long-standing efficiency barriers by harnessing a quantum process known as singlet fission (SF). Singlet exciton fission is an effect seen in certain ...

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