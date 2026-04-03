India-based EV battery manufacturer Neuron Energy plans to enter the grid-scale storage market with a 5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Maharashtra. India Neuron Energy has announced plans to build a fully automated battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility in Talegaon, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, marking its entry into the grid-scale storage segment. The 7-acre facility is being developed with an investment of INR 1 billion ($10.8 million) and is designed as a robotic manufacturing plant for containerized ...

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