A German research team has developed CuInSe2 micro-concentrator solar cells using laser-assisted metal-organic chemical vapor deposition to grow indium islands directly on molybdenum-coated glass, forming absorber arrays without masks or patterning. The not-yet-optimized micro-modules achieved up to 0.65% efficiency under one sun, with gains of up to 250% under concentrated illumination.A research team in Germany has developed a copper, indium, selenium (CuInSe2) micro-concentrator solar device composed of vertically grown absorber islands on a molybdenum (Mo) films. The scientists used laser-assisted ...

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