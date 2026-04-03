DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 54.2719 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 365641 CODE: AMEG LN ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 423078 EQS News ID: 2303542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 03, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)