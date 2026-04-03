DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.5624 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27091196 CODE: CJ1P LN ISIN: LU2668197069 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LN LEI Code: 2221000CD5HRISG4GK83 Sequence No.: 423104 EQS News ID: 2303594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)