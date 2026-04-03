DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.663 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3886567 CODE: CNEG LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN LEI Code: 213800YL23YUT5FBRB63 Sequence No.: 423110 EQS News ID: 2303606 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303606&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)