Gaming, finance, and lifestyle merge to democratize the startup ecosystem: Enry's Island opens 2026 applications for game development studios seeking more than just capital.

Enry's Island SpA (WBAG: EIOS), the world's first publicly traded Venture Builder, today announced the upcoming Kickstarter launch of Enry's Island Adventures (EIA), developed by its New York-based portfolio company, Enry's Island Adventures LLC

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The game is designed to make venture capital accessible to new generations, transforming startup creation into an engaging and social gaming experience. After three years of R&D, EIA introduces a "bleisure" model (business leisure): players learn to launch and manage startups through gameplay that includes real business KPIs, a customizable and evolving personal island, synchronous and asynchronous multiplayer modes, social events, and community-driven seasonal missions.

The "VC revolution": teaching and democratizing through play

"I agree with Elon Musk that the best way to teach is through a video game, and this is even truer when it comes to teaching startups how to operate successfully and avoid common pitfalls," said Luigi Valerio Rinaldi, chairman of Enry's Island

Enry's Island further maintains that "creativity and innovation always come from the peripheries of social systems," positioning EIA as a scalable method to bring best business development practices beyond traditional venture capital hubs.

From B2B to the "blue ocean" of micro-investors

Since its entry into the Vienna Stock Exchange in 2023, Enry's Island has recorded a +132% share price growth and a +220% market cap growth over the last 18 months.

"We have consolidated our presence in the institutional B2B landscape, but the future is B2C," said Alessandro Pacciana, board member of Enry's Island and a 30-year veteran of international banking. "We see gamers as the venture capital protagonists of tomorrow. We are targeting that blue ocean of millions of micro-investors who can rewrite the rules of global finance."

Why game dev studios join Enry's Island

Enry's Island invites game developers seeking more than just capital: they want true partnership, operational expertise, exit opportunities, and access to a cutting-edge ecosystem. The company confirmed it will invest over €5 million across 10 game development studios in 2026 and is now opening applications globally.

Expert insights: bridging the gap

"What stands out here is the alignment between capital and execution. In today's market, funding alone is not enough; studios need structured support that spans product, market, and scalability. This model bridges that gap in a way that can create more predictable outcomes for both studios and investors," said Muhammad Hammad Arshad, venture partner and gaming specialist

More than a game: the "startup lifestyle" and "strap"

EIA also aims to spark a cultural movement. Kickstarter backers will gain access to "out-of-the-box" rewards linked to the founder lifestyle, including exclusive sneakers and hoodies created in collaboration with top-tier designers, alongside the launch of "strap" (startup rap). This new musical genre, created with world-class producers, blends vaporwave, 80s retro vibes, and video game beats to tell the true story of building a company.

Campaign launch and participation

The Kickstarter campaign is set to launch in May 2026, managed from New York with an international reach. Game development studios and production houses can apply through the official channels on the Enry's Island website to be considered for the 2026 portfolio and ecosystem.

For more information and to join the community: https://enrysisland.com/

About Enry's Island SpA Enry's Island is the world's first publicly traded Venture Builder, headquartered in Italy with a global presence, supporting a portfolio of over 30 companies through a proprietary acceleration and funding framework. Enry's Island Adventures LLC, based on Wall Street (New York), focuses on the convergence of gaming and finance to educate and inspire the next generation of global entrepreneurs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402548535/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Pacciana Head of Investor Relations

alessandro.pacciana@enrysisland.com