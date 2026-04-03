Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - Global brand 1win announced a new partnership with American heavyweight wrestler and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Gable Steveson, who joins the company as a global ambassador. The collaboration was revealed through posts on the 1win owner's Telegram channel and the athlete's own social media accounts. The announcement comes just ahead of Steveson's next fight, recently confirmed for May 30, 2026, at the Real American Freestyle (RAF09) event.

1Win Ambassador Image

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As part of his partnership with 1win, Steveson will have the opportunity to work more closely with his mentor, UFC legend and fellow 1win global ambassador Jon Jones. Jones has already started sharing his experience and holding personal training sessions with the wrestler, and he is also expected to accompany him to key fights. The first joint photos of Steveson and Jones were published on the Telegram channel of the 1win owner.

Gable will also participate in 1win's online and offline projects, marketing activations, and partner launches on social media. The 1win brand is also expected to be present at public events involving the athlete. Special emphasis will be placed on audience engagement on social media: posts, stories, short videos, and other formats for interacting with fans.

In February 2026, Gable Steveson defeated Hugo Lezama in a Mexico Fight League bout, finishing the fight by technical knockout in the first round. The win marked his third consecutive victory. His next fight is now confirmed for May 30 at Real American Freestyle (RAF09), which will be exclusively streamed on Fox Nation.

The agreement with Gable Steveson continues 1win's strategy of partnering with high-profile and media-friendly world-class athletes. In particular, at the end of 2025, the company signed a partnership agreement with MMA champion Jon Jones. That same year, 1win also worked with Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Hashtag: #1win

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About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a crypto platform in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassador. American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Gable Steveson stepped into the 1win global ambassador team earlier this year.

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Source: Media OutReach