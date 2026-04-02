Acquisition establishes Molson Coors as a top-five supplier in the fast-growing ready-to-drink cocktail segment*More than 80 Monaco team members to join Molson Coors, expected to strengthen U.S. sales capabilitiesCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molson Coors Beverage Company ("Molson Coors" or "the Company") (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) has completed the acquisition of Atomic Brands Inc., maker of Monaco Cocktails ("Monaco"), officially welcoming the brand to its U.S. Beyond Beer portfolio.The acquisition establishes Molson Coors as a top-five supplier in the fast-growing ready-to-drink cocktail segment. With the transaction now closed, Molson Coors is focused on supporting the plan for Monaco's next phase of growth and leveraging its national scale while maintaining continuity for customers, distributors and consumers."As we move forward, we're committed to protecting what's made Monaco a leader in RTD cocktails over the past 14 years," said Brian Feiro, president of U.S. sales for Molson Coors. "That means having the right people and systems in place to support the integration phase for all of our partners and Monaco's many fans out in the market."As part of the integration, Molson Coors is retaining more than 80 members of Monaco's sales team, who will continue supporting Monaco throughout the integration, and over time, are expected to also represent Molson Coors' broader flavor portfolio."Feet on the street matter," Feiro added. "Just as we've done with our non-alc business, the addition of the Monaco team reflects our commitment to investing in new capabilities to build a winning total-beverage portfolio."Launched in 2012, Monaco grew to become the #1 independently owned ready-to-drink (RTD) singles cocktail brand in the U.S., helping to ignite the canned cocktail category by combining bold flavors and quality with convenient, ready-to-drink packaging. The brand has built a loyal following through strong performance in convenience and independent retail, primarily in singles, positioning it for continued expansion.The acquisition supports the Company's long-term strategy to build a strong portfolio of scaled brands across beer and beyond beer, aligned with evolving consumer preferences and occasions.All data points are sourced from Circana unless otherwise specified.*Source: Nielsen xAOC + Convenience and Liquor, Open States Period Ending Jan 24, 2026ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANYFor more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "expects," "intend," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "outlook," "trends," "future benefits," "potential," "projects," "strategies," "implies," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, transaction plans and integration efforts, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Molson Coors' strategy, its expectations regarding premiumizing its portfolio and the anticipated consummation of the acquisition and the timing and benefits thereof. Although Molson Coors believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risk factors include those detailed in Molson Coors' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Molson Coors does not undertake to update any forward-looking or other statements in this release, except as required by law.ContactsMedia inquiriesRachel Gellman Johnson, Senior Director, Corporate Reputation, Molson Coors: rachel.gellmanjohnson@molsoncoors.comInvestor inquiriesGreg Tierney, Vice President, Commercial Finance, FP&A and Investor Relations, Molson Coors:gregory.tierney@molsoncoors.com

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