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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2026 21:50 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hotel Fast SSE AB: Nasdaq First North announces intention to delist Hotel Fast SSE AB - the company is evaluating measures to ensure continued listing

Hotel Fast SSE AB (the "Company") has received notice from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Nasdaq") that the Nasdaq intends to resolve to delist the Company's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market on 23 May 2026. The background is that Nasdaq considers that the Company does not meet the so-called operational requirement under the Nasdaq's rules.

According to the Nasdaq's notice, a delisting may be avoided if the Company, no later than 23 May 2026:

• presents concrete and credible plans for how the operational requirement will be met, and
• in the case of a planned fundamental change of operations, submits a complete application for a new listing process.

The Company is currently evaluating several concrete strategic alternatives to ensure that the operational requirement is met. The Company intends to provide further information once a concrete plan has been established and communicated to Nasdaq. However, there are no guarantees that the alternatives being evaluated will result in a solution that meets Nasdaq's requirements for continued listing.

For further information, please contact:
Pål Mörch, CEO
Tel: +47 936 16 666
E-mail: pm@firsthotels.com

About Hotel Fast SSE AB
Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is an independent company listed on Nasdaq First North in Sweden (Ticker: HOTEL), managing and operating hotel properties. The head office is located in Stockholm. Mangold Fondkommission, tel +46 8 503 01 550, is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.hotelfastab.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.