Century Aluminum Company: Century Aluminum Applauds President Trump for Executive Order to Fully Enforce Sec. 232 Aluminum Tariffs

CHICAGO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is applauding President Donald Trump's new executive order that will close valuation loopholes that importers have been using to avoid the President's tariffs on steel and aluminum, leveling the playing field for American manufacturers. The Section 232 tariff on primary aluminum is unchanged and remains at 50 percent.

Importers had been abusing valuation loopholes to reduce their liability under the President's steel and aluminum tariffs. In some instances, importers declared only the value of raw steel and aluminum while excluding value added through processing, thereby lowering the tariff owed and disadvantaging domestic manufacturers. The order clarifies that importers must declare the full value of covered products, promoting consistent enforcement and fair competition across the aluminum supply chain.

"Century Aluminum strongly supports President Trump's executive order, which defends American manufacturing and holds foreign companies accountable for unfair practices by closing loopholes that importers had previously tried to use to cheat the system," said Century CEO Jesse Gary. "With the 50% Section 232 tariffs on primary aluminum still fully in force with no exemptions or exceptions, today's executive order reinforces that foreign actors will no longer be allowed to game the system at the expense of Americans.

"Century Aluminum is proof that President Trump's policies are working. Since President Trump reinforced Section 232 last year, with no exemptions or exceptions, we have expanded U.S. aluminum production by 10% and committed billions to new capacity that will double US production and create thousands of new American jobs. Century is investing for the long term and will continue to lead the revitalization of American aluminum production."

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com

Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com