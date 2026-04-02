Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports March Grain Movement

MONTREAL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it moved more than 2.96 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada, setting a new record for the month of March and achieved our highest ever first quarter results for grain movement. Weekly volumes exceeded 600,000 tonnes for two consecutive weeks, reaching a peak of over 650,000 tonnes, reflecting robust network performance and demand across both the West Coast and eastern corridors.

CN quickly restored network velocity following late-month weather events that temporarily impacted terminal capacity in Vancouver and the Prince Rupert corridor. That efficient recovery, along with record export demand, and the seasonal reopening of the Port of Thunder Bay, enabled CN to achieve this new March record.

CN Winter Plan

CN remains focused on executing its winter operations plan across the network. For more information and details about how the Company has put proactive solutions in place please consult its 2025-2026 Winter Plan.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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