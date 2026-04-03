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WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 21:53
266,15 Euro
-0,04 % -0,10
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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266,15266,7002.04.
265,85266,6502.04.
PR Newswire
03.04.2026 10:18 Uhr
318 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

McDonald's Türkiye: McDonald's Türkiye Introduces 'Archie' for Gamers

McDonald's Türkiye has introduced a creative solution to a common issue faced by online gamers: getting dropped from the game during meal breaks. Offered alongside the Pro Gamer Menu, the "Archie" device is designed to keep the character in motion, helping ensure an uninterrupted gaming experience.

ISTANBUL, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's continues to redefine user experience through practical solutions that adapt to the rhythm of everyday life. As digital lifestyles evolve, the rapid growth of home-based activities and gaming culture is leading brands to find new ways to engage with this world more closely. Inspired by this insight, McDonald's Türkiye has developed a creative solution targeting one of the most fundamental challenges.

In online gaming, even a brief meal break can lead to being kicked out of the game, interrupted missions, or disrupted in-game progress. Focusing on a challenge that gamers have long tried to overcome with their own workarounds, McDonald's Türkiye introduces "Archie," a device that enables gamers to enjoy both their meal and gameplay simultaneously. Designed by TBWA\Istanbul, a leading agency shaping the advertising and marketing landscape with its award-winning works, the campaign brings this idea to life through a distinctive brand experience.

Available with the Pro Gamer Menu, Archie features a flexible design inspired by the brand's iconic Golden Arches. It brings the controller's analog sticks together, allowing the character to continue moving when the player is briefly away from the screen (AFK). Offered for a limited time exclusively through delivery orders, the Pro Gamer Menu includes a Big Mac, medium fries, a medium Coke, and 8-piece onion rings.

"Turning Gamer Insight into Experience"

Özdes Dönen Artak, CMO of McDonald's Türkiye, commented on the campaign:

"Being away from the screen during online gameplay-especially in high-intensity moments-can directly disrupt the flow of the game. That is why many players turn to different workarounds. We transformed this behavior into a gamer insight and made Archie part of the McDonald's experience by offering it as a gift to customers who order the Pro Gamer Menu."

Artak added that McDonald's Türkiye will continue to position the brand through creative, solution-oriented campaigns going forward.

About McDonald's Türkiye

According to Brand Finance's "Global 25 Most Valuable Restaurants 2026" report, McDonald's-recognized as the world's most valuable restaurant brand-opened its first location in Türkiye in 1986. Today, McDonald's Türkiye operates with 319 restaurants and a dedicated team of over 10,000 employees. Committed to supporting the local economy, the company sources 98% of its products and services from suppliers operating within Türkiye.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949590/McDonalds_Archie.jpg

Media Contact:

Kaan Kirisçioglu
kaan.kiriscioglu@lorbi.com

Ilayda Karacaoglu
ilayda.karacaoglu@lorbi.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcdonalds-turkiye-introduces-archie-for-gamers-302733620.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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