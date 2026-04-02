Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime To Transfer To New York Stock Exchange

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announces the transfer of all of its publicly traded securities to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The first day of trading on NYSE will be April 7th, 2026. The Common Stock will continue to trade under "DCOM", the Preferred Stock will trade under "DCOM PR", and the fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2034 will trade under the "DCBG" ticker symbols respectively.

"I am proud to announce Dime's transfer to the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is an iconic exchange and home to the finest New York institutions. Dime's 161-year history as a financial pillar of New York banking is a perfect fit for this exchange." said Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dime to the New York Stock Exchange," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE. "Dime's local roots and enduring and dynamic franchise are a strong addition to the NYSE community, which is home to many of the world's leading banks."

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1)-

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.