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WKN: A2QNK3 | ISIN: US25432X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NW
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 15:25
27,400 Euro
-5,52 % -1,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2026 22:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime To Transfer To New York Stock Exchange

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announces the transfer of all of its publicly traded securities to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The first day of trading on NYSE will be April 7th, 2026. The Common Stock will continue to trade under "DCOM", the Preferred Stock will trade under "DCOM PR", and the fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2034 will trade under the "DCBG" ticker symbols respectively.

"I am proud to announce Dime's transfer to the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is an iconic exchange and home to the finest New York institutions. Dime's 161-year history as a financial pillar of New York banking is a perfect fit for this exchange." said Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dime to the New York Stock Exchange," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE. "Dime's local roots and enduring and dynamic franchise are a strong addition to the NYSE community, which is home to many of the world's leading banks."

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1)-

Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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