The German manufacturer said its new back-contact solar panel has a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.52%. Germany German module manufacturer Bauer Solar is expanding its product portfolio with a new back-contact panel. Initially, it will launch a full-black glass-glass version with an output of 480 W. It is built on 108 bifacial half-cells and measure 1,800 mm?×?1,134?mm ×?30?mm, with a listed weight of 24.8?kg. The module power conversion efficiency is 23.52%. The company said that both the front and rear glass panes are 2?mm thick and feature anti-reflective coatings. The frame is made ...

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