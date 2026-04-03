China-based solar manufacturer Longi plans to support its new solar-plus-storage platform with 30 service centers across global markets by 2028. Australia Chinese clean energy manufacturer Longi has launched "LONGi ONE," an integrated solar-plus-storage strategy combining back-contact (BC) solar technology with its "5S" storage platform into a single system architecture. The company said the approach shifts away from multi-vendor, assembled systems toward fully integrated design, with one product family covering utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The strategy includes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...