California-based Terabase Energy is scaling up its automated solar construction platform and expanding its engineering software ecosystem to improve project delivery and performance modeling. USA California-based engineering and construction technology firm Terabase Energy says its new Terafab V2 automated solar array construction system has completed field testing and is ready for commercial service. The Terafab process solar panel and tracker torque tube assemblies onsite and deploys them on prepositioned tracker mounts using AI-assisted robotics. In addition, Terafab has established a partnership ...

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