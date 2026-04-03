This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Margarita Licht, Product Manager BESS & Charging at Germany's Goldbeck Solar. She says diverse perspectives and cognitive styles are essential in the solar and energy storage sector, enabling smarter solutions, effective problem-solving, and long-term planning. She also emphasizes that creating inclusive environments, fostering allyship, and choosing workplaces that value authentic strengths empower growth and drive meaningful impact.Energy storage within the solar sector demands multi-disciplinary thinking. We are dealing with complex topics: grid ...

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