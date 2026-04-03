Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: Hoymiles Bolsters European Plug-in Solar & Storage Market with HiFlow & HiFlow Pro Microinverters

As early as 2022, Hoymiles microinverters were widely adopted in balcony solar which emerged as an important application scenario. Since then, the company has made dedicated R&D effort in the sector and launched its first balcony solar storage product in 2023. This continuous investment culminated in the official establishment of a Plug-in product line in late 2025, completing the product matrix of Hoymiles. The HiFlow and HiFlow Pro series represent Hoymiles' commitment to refined operations within the European residential market through solutions specifically engineered for the unique demands of balcony solar and small-scale DIY setups.

A Tailored Duo for Plug-in Solar and Storage

The HiFlow and HiFlow Pro series are especially designed for DIY users. Simple plug-and-play means no electrician or wiring is needed, while excellent efficiency promises maximum energy yield.

HiFlow microinverter: Working at 800 W output power, the HiFlow microinverter is optimized for single-direction PV systems (e.g., two panels with the same orientation). It features 97% peak efficiency and wide operation voltage range, ensuring optimal savings and more power production even in low-light conditions.

Working at 800 W output power, the HiFlow microinverter is optimized for single-direction PV systems (e.g., two panels with the same orientation). It features 97% peak efficiency and wide operation voltage range, ensuring optimal savings and more power production even in low-light conditions. HiFlow Pro microinverter: Built for complex setups and varying orientations, the HiFlow Pro series ranges from 300W to 2000W and comes with 1-in-1, 2-in-1 and 4-in-1 options. It features industry-leading MPPT efficiency (99.8% static / 99.5% dynamic) and Dynamic Power Adjustment which automatically reallocates power to prevent waste when panel outputs differ.

Both models enable less than 60-second set-up via seamless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, the IP67 protection rating guarantees robust operation in challenging conditions from -40? to +65?.

The microinverters are now ready in Europe, with different models becoming available in various countries on a rolling basis.

Coming Soon: New Innovations in Micro-Storage

As the plug-in solar market matures, Hoymiles is poised to unveil its first hybrid micro-storage solution in June following the success of its first two generations of AC-coupled plug-in home batteries, MS-A2 and HiBattery 1920 AC. The new product is the result of dedicated R&D investment, which is ready to meet the growing demand of plug-in settings and small-scale residential scenarios.

By further completing its product ecosystem, Hoymiles continues to provide European households with professional, specialized energy solutions for energy independence.

About Hoymiles

Established in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE and energy storage solution provider, specializing in module-level inverters and storage systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, Hoymiles strives to lead the smart energy industry through high-efficiency, reliable, and user-friendly technology.

Learn more at

https://www.hoymiles.com/hiflow.html

https://www.hoymiles.com/hiflowpro.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949594/Hoymiles_HiFlow_and_HiFlow_Pro_microinverters.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-bolsters-european-plug-in-solar--storage-market-with-hiflow--hiflow-pro-microinverters-302733637.html