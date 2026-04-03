HONG KONG, Apr 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Trade Organization's latest Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report shows that Hong Kong rose to become the world's fifthlargest trading entity in 2025, climbing two places from the preceding year. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) noted that the WTO report fully demonstrated Hong Kong's continued resilience in merchandise trade. Total trade value continued to grow robustly last year, further reinforcing Hong Kong's position as an international trading hub. Hong Kong's achievement is attributable to the institutional advantages under the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle, as well as its free and open business environment.This year marks the beginning of the national 15th FiveYear Plan. The Plan supports Hong Kong in better integrating into national development, consolidating and enhancing its status as an international financial, shipping and trade centre, while developing into an international innovation and technology centre and an international hub for highcalibre talent. This fully demonstrates that the 'Four Centres and One Hub' positioning meets the country's needs and builds on Hong Kong's distinct strengths. With a global network of 51 offices, the HKTDC will continue to leverage Hong Kong's unique advantage as a gateway linking the Chinese Mainland with the rest of the world, promoting Hong Kong as a twoway global investment and business hub. International exhibitions, conferences and business missions will also be organised to create business opportunities for companies in the Chinese Mainland and international markets.HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.