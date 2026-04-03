Hisense: Cool, Calm, Connected: Meet the Refrigerator Designed for Real Life

How Hisense's Pure View 780L is quietly transforming the way families preserve what matters most

DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a particular kind of panic that hits at 5 PM when you're elbow-deep in cooking for twelve people, and you can't remember if you bought an ingredient. Hisense looked at this universal kitchen catastrophe and thought: what if your fridge could simply show you?

The Pure View 780L's most striking feature is right there on the door. A transparent window lets you survey your refrigerator's contents without releasing a single degree of carefully calibrated cold air. As you approach, SenseLight senses your presence and illuminates the interior.

It sounds like a small thing. It isn't. When recipes require specific ingredients at specific moments, that visibility becomes invaluable. When the spiced lamb needs that particular yogurt marinade or a cake requires exactly the right amount of butter, being able to glance at your fridge like you'd check a shop window changes everything.

A Screen That Actually Makes Sense

We've all raised an eyebrow at the concept of touchscreens on appliances. Does anyone really need their toaster to connect to the internet? But the Intelligent Hub built into the Pure View's door solves problems you didn't realize you were constantly working around.

The Food Inventory feature lets you catalogue what's inside, complete with expiration dates. Before that cream cheese quietly transforms into a science experiment in the back corner, your fridge sends a gentle nudge. The Recipe Assistant goes further, suggesting meals based on what you've actually got rather than what some cookbook assumes you have.

At 6.8 inches, the touchscreen is large enough to comfortably follow a recipe while cooking, no more squinting at your phone with wet hands or shouting across the kitchen for someone to scroll down.

When Your Hands Are Full (Which Is Always)

Speaking of wet hands: voice control. Not the frustrating kind that requires you to repeat yourself three times in an increasingly robotic cadence, but something designed for real kitchen moments. Covered in flour? Balancing grocery bags? Simply ask about expiring items or get the next step in your recipe read aloud. The ConnectLife App extends this control beyond your kitchen walls entirely. Adjust temperatures from the office when you remember you bought ice cream that needs a colder setting. Check on things while traveling.

Behind the sleek exterior, the Pure View 780L is doing serious work. Advanced UV Ice & Water Technology eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria from your drinking water and ice. The antibacterial liner inside prevents buildup, keeping those vibrant greens vibrant and crisp apples crisp for longer than you'd expect. The Express Ice system produces ice up to 50% faster than traditional freezers, which sounds like a specification until you're hosting unexpectedly and realize you've run through your supply.

With 615 litres of net storage spread across four doors, there's space for the weekly shop and the special occasion extras. The My Fresh Choice Zone offers genuine flexibility, switch between freezer and fridge modes, adjusting from -20°C to +5°C depending on what you're storing. Metal Glide Drawers handle heavy loads without protesting, sliding smoothly even when packed. A door alarm sounds if you've walked away distracted (which, honestly, happens more than any of us admit), protecting both your food and your energy bill.

The Pure View 780L represents a shift in thinking about what a refrigerator can be. It preserves food, certainly, but it also preserves something less tangible, the integrity of family recipes, the ease of gathering, the small daily moments that add up to a life well-lived.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949612/Hisense_Pure_View_Fridge.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cool-calm-connected-meet-the-refrigerator-designed-for-real-life-302733640.html