Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - Page Pros Inc., a Toronto-based digital marketing firm, announced today that it has topped 5,000 active business clients. The company hit that mark in under three years. CEO Jesse Galati credited the fast climb to a no-contract model and the firm's own RankPRO local search platform.

Photo courtesy of CanadianSME at the 2024/25 Award Show

Milestone Details

Page Pros opened with fewer than ten people in early 2023. The team has since grown past 50 full-time staff. Thousands of active clients now use the firm each month, based on numbers it shared.

The company captured the Digital Business of the Year title at the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards in both 2023 and 2024. Those back-to-back wins came before the 5,000-client mark.

Galati called the milestone proof that dropping long-term deals works. "Winning Digital Business of the Year two years in a row validates everything we have built since day one," Galati stated. "These awards reflect our team's drive to help small and medium-sized business owners build affordable, long-term sources of customer growth."

No-Contract Model and Growth

The 5,000-client count grew from a model that lets any client walk away at any time with no fee. Galati and President Joe Devereaux bet that strong results would hold clients better than legal terms. Retention data appear to back that bet. The firm went from a small startup to a cross-border name within 36 months.

"Our goal is to help businesses get real value from their marketing dollars," Galati said. "We earn our clients' business through results, every single month."

Owned Technology

The firm's RankPRO system feeds client data through real-time checks. The aim is to push businesses high in Google Search and Google Maps results in their local areas.

Giving Back

Page Pros has donated $5,000 to SickKids Foundation and is also a monthly donor to the hospital. The company has also partnered with Holiday Helpers to provide food, clothing, and gifts to families in need during the holiday season. Galati has said that lasting growth should pair with giving back to local areas.

"We have proven that you can build a successful agency by putting clients first, eliminating contracts, and delivering consistent results month after month," Galati stated. "That is the standard we are setting."

About Page Pros Inc.

Page Pros Inc. is a Toronto-based digital marketing agency. The firm focuses on local search engine optimization, web design, PPC ads, and graphic design. It won Digital Business of the Year at the CanadianSME Small Business Awards in both 2023 and 2024. Page Pros serves more than 5,000 businesses across Canada and the United States. Each client gets an assigned account manager who stays in regular contact, explains plans in plain terms, and shifts course when the market changes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283824

Source: Baden Bower