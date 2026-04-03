Distributed solar additions have vastly outpaced all other forms of generation as Puerto Rico's overall power generation capacity continues to grow. USA Recently released data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that 20% of all power generation capacity in Puerto Rico now comes from rooftop solar, surpassing natural gas to become the second-largest capacity source in the territory. Growth in rooftop solar capacity has outpaced all other energy sources in Puerto Rico over the past decade. According to EIA data, distributed solar installations accounted for 81% of all ...

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