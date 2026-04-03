The first bid window of Zambia's new Carbon Feed In Premium Program plans to develop 300 MW of solar across projects that are connected to on-site battery energy storage systems. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is May 31.The Zambian government is inviting applications to its Carbon Feed In Premium Program (CFIP), a new results-based financing mechanism geared towards large-scale, grid-connected solar installations. The program, implemented by the country's Ministry of Green Economy and Environment and Ministry of Energy, is open to both national and international independent power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...