China Daily: Russian tourists flock to Sanya's Haitang District for winter wellness

In September 2025, the pilot visa-free policy between China and Russia opened a convenient cross-border corridor spanning thousands of kilometers, quickly turning Haitang Bay in Sanya's Haitang district into one of the most popular overseas destinations for Russian travelers.

For Russians enduring long, frigid winters and facing health risks associated with cold and damp conditions, Haitang Bay has evolved from a mere winter retreat into a wellness paradise that integrates leisure and health rehabilitation.

Building on the visa-free initiative, Haitang district has rolled out a Russia-friendly service model, offering coastal experiences tailored to Russian preferences. These include dedicated sunbathing areas equipped with lounge chairs and shaded facilities, as well as exciting water sports like windsurfing.

As the core of Sanya's traditional Chinese medicine wellness cluster, the district leverages Hainan's status as a "natural medicine warehouse", the preferential policies of Hainan Free Trade Port, and its tropical ecological advantages to foster a comprehensive TCM-featured healthcare industry.

It has established an industry network covering high-end medical care and community-level services, making TCM offerings a key attraction for international guests.

For example, Russia's high-latitude climate and high-calorie, high-fat diet often contribute to health issues associated with cold energy and dampness according to the TCM theory. To address these, Guoshou Jiayuan Sanya Yijing, a flagship healthcare center in Haitang district, has introduced Miao ethnic medical therapies to dispel cold-dampness and relieve joint pain.

Anna Ivanova from Moscow shared her experience: "I came just to escape Moscow's winter, but the Miao treatments greatly eased my years-long rheumatism and boosted my energy." Many Russian visitors share similar stories - arriving for warmth and leaving with improved health.

Moreover, Haitang district hosts CSPC Medical Park, a major Sino-German cooperation project centered on core health themes including longevity and anti-aging, and China Taiping Haitang Home, a large-scale modern wellness community integrating residence, tourism, and healthcare.

The district is also home to specialized medical and rehabilitation institutions such as Sanya Guohua TCM sanatorium, Peking University Hospital of Stomatology's Sanya branch, and Ruizhi International Medical Center. These facilities offer comprehensive services, including TCM therapy, health examinations, chronic disease management, and dental care.

Community-level TCM services have improved access across Haitang. The Longhai community TCM center requires only a passport from foreign visitors, providing affordable basic treatments and chronic disease management.

To upgrade professional medical services, Haitang district is deepening cooperation with Boao Hope City, a pilot medical zone in Hainan, sharing innovative pharmaceuticals and advanced treatments to integrate modern medicine with TCM.

From high-end wellness complexes to ICH therapies and modern medical services, Haitang district is bridging cultural divides to deliver comfort and convenience. For Russian travelers, this place is more than just a shelter from the cold: it is a true home for wellness.

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