Digital Shipyard Market worth $4.30 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Digital Shipyard Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Digital Shipyard Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.80 billion

USD 1.80 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.30 billion

USD 4.30 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 19.0%

Digital Shipyard Market Trends & Insights:

The global digital shipyard market is supported by strong demand factors. Demand for naval and commercial vessels is rising. This is increasing the need for better efficiency and higher capacity. Governments are focusing more on digital transformation and automation. They are also upgrading old shipyard infrastructure. This helps improve operations and reduce delays.

By Shipyard Type, Commercial shipyards are expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

By Technology, the artificial intelligence & big data analytics systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2025 to 2030.

By Digitalization Level, the fully digital shipyard segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

By Region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the digital shipyard market, accounting for 46.7% in 2025.

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Growth in the digital shipyard market is mainly driven by increased use of digital tools. Shipyards are trying to work more efficiently and keep costs under control. They also need to handle complex shipbuilding programs, which is not easy without better systems. Many shipyards are investing in solutions such as digital twins, automation, and data analytics. These help in design, production, and maintenance work. At the same time, older shipyard setups need upgrades. There is also pressure to stay competitive in the market. All this is helping the market grow.

The digital shipyard market is supported by a few strong long-term drivers. Global sea trade is growing, and demand for new vessels is also increasing. This is putting pressure on shipyards to improve capacity and their operations. Governments and shipbuilders are also placing greater focus on modernization and digital transformation. They are also looking at automation to reduce delays and improve productivity. These factors together are helping the digital shipyard market grow steadily across different regions.

By capacity, large shipyards registered the largest market share in 2025.

Large shipyards lead the market because they handle the most complex and high-volume projects. They have the budget to invest in digital tools like automation and digital twins, which help them build things faster and work way more efficiently. Since their projects last a long time, they have a good reason to keep investing in digital transformation. Their scale also helps with better resource planning and keeping projects under control. Plus, they have access to a skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure. All of this makes the operations smoother and leads to better outcomes for the projects.

By end use, the upgrades & services segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The demand for upgrades and services is growing as older shipyards need to modernize. A lot of these places are finally swapping out their legacy systems for digital tools to run more efficiently. There is also this constant demand for things like maintenance, software updates, and getting all the systems to talk to each other. This helps the shipyards reduce downtime and improve overall performance.

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The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific leads the digital shipyard industry because of strong shipbuilding activity in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. The region has many commercial shipyards with high production volume. More investments in shipyard modernization and digital technologies are also pushing growth. Government support is also in place, and a focus on greater efficiency is helping increase the adoption of digital shipyard solutions.

Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, Accenture, SAP, and BAE Systems are the major key players in the Digital Shipyard companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the World.

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