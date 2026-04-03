Agratas, the global battery business of the Tata Group, has completed the steel frame of its Sanand facility in India, with production expected to begin in 2027. India Agratas, the global battery business of the Tata Group, has completed the steel frame of its Sanand battery manufacturing facility in India, marking a key milestone toward operational readiness. The company expects production to commence in 2027. The first phase of the project is designed for an annual production capacity of 20 GWh. Once operational, the facility will manufacture advanced battery cells for electric vehicles and ...

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