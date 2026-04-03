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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
359 Leser
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FROM "EARLY-SIGNAL" HEALTH TO LIVED OUTCOMES: VML HEALTH UNVEILS THE NEW TRENDS SET TO DEFINE HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS

Released to coincide with World Health Day on April 7, Health Futures: 10 Trends Defining the Future of Healthcare examines insights from VML's Future 100 study from a pharma and healthcare perspective. It identifies ten key trends that signal a shift in healthcare's center of gravity: from generalized reactive clinical care to more precise, preventive and person-centered support as people move through health systems.

One standout theme is precision care through 'early-signal' health - the growing space between feeling well and being formally diagnosed. As more people use medical-grade wearables and notice subtle deviations from baseline, an untapped demographic is emerging: the 'pre-patient.' This opens new opportunities to navigate the 'in-between' space before clinical engagement and support more informed dialogue with healthcare providers. For pharma, the role is to help people turn their data into understanding - developing clear, accessible tools that enable interpretation of signals and guide when to act.

At the other end of the journey, Health Futures spotlights 'lived outcomes' as the new measure of success - shifting focus from surviving to living, with greater emphasis on connection, independence, and living well with (and beyond) disease.

Other notable trends include:

Gen Beta Futures - The first fully AI-native generation will expect hyper-personalized care, increasing the need for adaptive education that builds real understanding of conditions and treatment pathways.

Truth Literacy - In an era where 81% of people say truth is endangered, pharma must lead with radical honesty, clear science, and empathy to rebuild trust and fight misinformation.

Brand Bastions - With trust under the microscope, pharma must lead with radical honesty and clarity, ensuring brand communication is as credible as the science itself.

New-wave Activism - As patient advocacy becomes a strategic force, pharma has an opportunity to move it from the margins to the center of how brands engage and connect.

Social Health - As connection becomes a critical health driver, brands willing to lead can move beyond treatment to actively shape the social conditions that improve outcomes.

"The core message of Health Futures is that great science is only the starting point," said Claire Gillis, CEO, VML Health. "So much of people's experience now happens in the in-between spaces: before diagnosis, between appointments, and between what the label says and what life actually looks like.

"Our clients are transforming treatment in oncology, metabolic disease, neurology and beyond. Our challenge is how we surround those treatments and the clinicians delivering them, with communications, tools and services that work in those in-between moments. People need to understand, trust and sustain treatment in the reality of their own lives. Achieving this relies on empowered patient voices to drive change from within the system."

Jason Gloye, Chief Client Officer and NA lead, VML Health adds: "World Health Day is a reminder that health is not only a fundamental right, but it is also a lived experience. Health Futures highlights the need for precise, stigma-free communications that help people interpret signals, talk confidently to doctors, and act without fear. The trends highlight the need to bring scientific breakthroughs to life through precision narratives that tackle stigma, through responsible use of data and AI that keeps clinicians at the center, through genuine partnerships with the communities most affected by disease."

Health Futures: 10 Trends Defining the Future of Healthcare is available now from VML Health. It builds on the global insights from VML's Future 100 report, which tracks the cultural and technological shifts set to shape the year ahead across sectors. To request your copy and explore how these trends can inform your pharma communications strategy, visit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949192/VML.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-early-signal-health-to-lived-outcomes-vml-health-unveils-the-new-trends-set-to-define-health-communications-302733131.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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