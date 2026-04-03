Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta Returns with 600,000 USDT in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the latest instalments of the Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta. From now until June 22, 2026, participants can compete for 600,000 USDT in rewards across four seasons (Season 6 to Season 9), with a chance to snag the top prize of 8,000 USDT in the trading competition segment in each round.

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