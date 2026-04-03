New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - The Biohacking Index, published by Wellness Eternal, has released its March 2026 Index Report, a curated, expert led feature spotlighting the women redefining the future of health, longevity, and human performance.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Wellness Eternal's Biohacking Index releases its March 2026 report dedicated to spotlighting women leading advances in health, longevity, and human performance.

The Index uses a proprietary four-step verification process evaluating clinical integrity, real-world outcomes, practitioner validation, and ongoing performance to prioritize credibility over popularity.

The report underscores a sector-wide shift from reactive symptom management to regenerative, integrated, and personalized care that enhances the quality, resilience, and intelligence of life rather than simply extending it.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About the Biohacking Index

The Biohacking Index is a verification and discovery platform that evaluates wellness technologies, providers, and protocols through a four step process that includes expert nomination, patient outcomes, clinical review, and ongoing performance tracking.

The monthly Wellness Index Report is distributed across major media outlets and reaches a global audience, providing visibility to solutions that meet its integrity first standard.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291120

Source: Reportable, Inc.