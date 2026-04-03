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ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
330 Leser
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Loverly Inc: Loverly Launches aiSLE Assistant, the AI Tool That Finally Fixes the Chaos of Wedding Planning

The new AI assistant that turns emails, vendor proposals, receipts, contacts, and inspiration into a structured wedding plan instantly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / For the first time, wedding planning can organize itself.

Today, Loverly introduced aiSLE Assistant, a free tool that organizes emails, receipts, documents, and screenshots to place everything directly into a couple's Loverly dashboard. No manual entry. No sorting.

Planning a wedding rarely happens in one place. Vendor quotes arrive by email. Guest lists live in text threads. Inspiration is saved across screenshots and social platforms. Keeping everything organized has traditionally required hours of manual work.

The Loverly aiSLE Assistant changes that by organizing information automatically.

How It Works
Couples email, clip, or upload content from anywhere and everywhere they are collecting information. All you need to do is forward your key planning items to save@loverly.com

The aiSLE Assistant instantly scans and categorizes everything. For example:

  • Catering quotes go to your Vendor Manager

  • Payment confirmations go to your Budget Tracker

  • Guest contacts go to your Guest List

  • Inspiration images go to your Vision Boards

  • Products go to your Wishlist

Built for How Couples Actually Plan
"Wedding planning does not happen in one place," said Kellee Khalil, founder and CEO of Loverly. "It happens across inboxes, text threads, google searches, social media, and your camera roll. We built aiSLE Assistant so couples do not have to spend hours organizing everything themselves. The technology should support the process, not add more work."

She added, "This is the first time wedding planning tools stay organized automatically as couples plan in real life."

Destinations, Made Easy
Destination weddings are continuing to rise in popularity, with 31% of couples planning a destination celebration in 2026. As more couples work with international venues and vendors, navigating contracts, quotes, and language barriers can add complexity to the planning process. With aiSLE Assistant, vendor contracts and quotes can be automatically parsed and translated into English, helping couples quickly understand the details. This eliminates extra steps and keeps destination wedding planning organized in one place.

A Smarter Way to Stay Organized
Planning a wedding can take more than 350 hours, much of it spent tracking details across disconnected tools. The Loverly aiSLE Assistant removes that burden by keeping everything organized in the background as new information comes in. There is nothing new to manage and no extra steps to take, so couples can stress less and plan more.

The aiSLE Assistant is available now in beta for all registered Loverly users at Loverly.com.

About Loverly

Loverly is a digital wedding planning platform that helps engaged couples discover inspiration, connect with vendors, and organize every aspect of their wedding. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Loverly provides a free suite of planning tools including Vendor Manager, Budget Tracker, Guest List, Vision Boards, and shopping Wishlist.

AIsle Assistant, Loverly's newest innovation, uses artificial intelligence to automatically read and organize wedding planning content from a couple's inbox and browser, helping keep planning tools accurate and up to date throughout the planning process.

For more information, visit loverly.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Loverly Inc
Contact Person Name: Brianna Schafer
Website: https://www.loverly.com
Email: brianna@loverly.com
City: New York
State: New York
Country: United States

SOURCE: Loverly Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/loverly-launches-aisle-assistant-the-ai-tool-that-finally-fixes-t-1154848

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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