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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai Fashion Week ranks 4th in latest vitality index report

Paris and Milan fashion weeks retained the top two positions globally. London and Shanghai ranked third and fourth, with commercial vibrancy and digital transformation cited as their core competitiveness.

For the first time, the report added a "commercial trade activity" indicator to quantify each fashion week's ability to integrate commercial resources and convert them into market transactions. Shanghai Fashion Week recorded 1,217 trade brands, second only to Paris, and operated seven digital trade platforms which is the highest figure among all eight fashion weeks surveyed.

The report noted persistent gaps. Shanghai Fashion Week's 23 product categories and average transaction price of 420 U.S. dollars represent only 64 percent and 54 percent of Paris Fashion Week's figures respectively, reflecting a market still dominated by mid-range and emerging brands but with significant growth potential.

In the elements aggregation dimension, Paris and Milan led with 429 and 387 participating brands and 544 and 529 events respectively, while Shanghai hosted around 200 events and distinguished itself through new brand participation. In industry influence, Shanghai ranked first globally in the number of designers, and its innovation trend score also placed near the top.

China's apparel and fashion retail market reached nearly 460 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, maintaining its position as the world's largest single market. Global fashion e-commerce penetration rate rose from 18 percent in 2020 to approximately 36 percent in 2025, surpassing 45 percent in emerging markets.

On sustainability, approximately 72 percent of global consumers said they were willing to pay a premium for sustainable products, with most accepting a markup of 5 to 10 percent. The report devoted a dedicated chapter to artificial intelligence, noting that 58 to 60 percent of global fashion retailers have integrated AI into operations and marketing.

The report concluded that Shanghai Fashion Week is at a critical transition from scale expansion to capability upgrading, and should deepen integration of local culture, contemporary design and haute couture to strengthen its role as a commercial hub connecting design with consumption.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350009.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949640/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shanghai-fashion-week-ranks-4th-in-latest-vitality-index-report-302733696.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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