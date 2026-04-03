Hydro-Québec has introduced a grant offering up to CAD 1,000 ($718.40) per kilowatt installed, covering up to 40% of eligible costs to accelerate rooftop solar adoption and reduce payback periods for residential and business customers in the Canadian province of Québec.Provincial utility Hydro-Québec has launched a new grant program aimed at residential and commercial customers installing PV systems, as part of its broader strategy to expand solar generation in Québec, Canada. The program provides CAD 1,000/kW of installed capacity and can cover up to 40% of eligible project costs. According to ...

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