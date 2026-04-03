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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 14:42 Uhr
363 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Monport Laser: Monport Launches Next-Generation UV Laser Engraver for Precision Marking Across Europe

UV Laser Engraver | Advanced Engraving Laser Machine for High Precision

Monport's new UV laser marking machines are available in 6W and 10W configurations to suit various production needs. The 6W model excels at fine detail, micro-marking, and sensitive materials, while the 10W model offers higher speed and enhanced performance for industrial applications. Both UV laser cutters provide permanent, high-contrast results on plastics, glass, ceramics, and coated metals, without heat damage.

Cold Process Engraving Laser Machine

Unlike traditional laser systems, the UV laser cutter employs a short-wavelength beam for cold processing. This minimizes heat-affected zones, ensuring clean edges, sharp contrast, and permanent marks with zero burning or warping. The engraving laser machine enables flawless marking of:

  • Plastics and polymers
  • Glass and crystal
  • Ceramics and coated metals
  • Electronic components

From serial numbers and QR codes to logos and intricate micro-patterns, Monport's UV laser marking machines deliver unparalleled precision.

Monport UV Laser Cutter for Every Industry

The versatility of the UV laser engraver makes it suitable for both large-scale industrial production and custom creative projects. Manufacturers and artists can rely on it for:

  • Medical device labeling
  • Cosmetic and packaging coding
  • Food and pharmaceutical marking
  • Micro-marking and custom artwork

Why Choose Monport UV Laser Marking Machines?

  • Cold Laser Processing: Prevents deformation, discoloration, and cracking.
  • Exceptional Micro-Marking: Fine beam quality ensures high-resolution, intricate designs.
  • Multi-Material Compatibility: Works efficiently on plastics, glass, ceramics, and select metals.
  • Permanent, High-Contrast Results: Durable marks resistant to chemicals and wear.
  • High-Speed Production: Streamlined workflow for fast, efficient marking.

For every purchase of a Monport UV laser engraver, receive a free UV water cooler, enhancing your machine's performance and longevity.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a leading manufacturer of precision laser engraving solutions for industrial and creative applications across Europe.

Media Contact:
Monport Laser
Email:support@monportlaser.de
Websites:

Germany: https://www.monportlaser.de/
France: https://www.monportlaser.fr/
United Kingdom: https://www.monportlaser.uk/
Italy: https://www.monportlaser.it/
Spain: https://www.monportlaser.es/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661851/monport_logo_800_800__2_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monport-launches-next-generation-uv-laser-engraver-for-precision-marking-across-europe-302733720.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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